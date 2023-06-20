Delays continue at Charlotte airport

CHARLOTTE — The rain continues to fall Tuesday, and flights were delayed for a second day at Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

Over 50 flights were halted Monday and almost 600 were delayed, according to FlightAware.com.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Hundreds of flights delayed, dozens canceled at Charlotte Douglas Airport

Those numbers aren’t quite as substantial as of Tuesday morning.

As of 11 a.m. one flight has been canceled and 81 have been delayed.

With storms expected throughout the day, more delays and cancellations could be possible throughout the evening.

