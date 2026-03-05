Smoke drifts into Charlotte from prescribed burns in South Carolina

CHARLOTTE — It’s a little hazy out in Charlotte Thursday afternoon, and officials say the smoke is mostly coming from prescribed burns in South Carolina.

Smoke started filling the Charlotte skyline after 2 p.m. Thursday, and we spotted the haze on our Channel 9 tower camera overlooking Uptown.

The York County Sheriff’s Office said about 80 acres are being burned by the South Carolina Forestry Service near McConnells Road, and authorities said there were four more burns happening in Chester County.

At the same time, Mecklenburg County Natural Resources said it’s conducting a controlled burn at the Buckeye Cove Nature Preserve on Thursday.

Winds pushing smoke into North Carolina on March 5, 2026

Severe Weather Center 9 Chief Meteorologist John Ahrens looked at wind conditions Thursday afternoon, and it shows the wind pushing all of that smoke right into The Tar Heel State.

Folks with health conditions that are affected by unhealthy air quality should stay indoors until the smoke dissipates.

Keep updated on the latest weather conditions at this link.

(VIDEO: 1 treated for smoke inhalation following Concord fire)

1 treated for smoke inhalation following Concord fire

©2026 Cox Media Group