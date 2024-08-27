Local

Smoothie shop joins Camp North End lineup

By Charlotte Business Journal

Camp North End in Charlotte (Melissa Key)

By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Camp North End continues to shake up its tenant mix with the addition of a smoothie bar.

Gravity Sourdough Pizza to open restaurant at Camp North End

Hip Hop Smoothies expects to open in mid-September in Camp North End’s Boileryard District, according to a news release. It signed a lease with developer Atco Property & Management for a vintage Airstream that was previously occupied by a private office.

Shamika and Carlos Brooks are behind Hip Hop Smoothies, which launched in 2018 as a mobile concession trailer. The concept melds nutritious beverages with the energy of hip-hop culture.

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.





©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read