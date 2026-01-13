Snake farmer says Lincoln County exotic animal ban threatens business

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A new rule in Lincoln County says no one can own exotic animals unless their permit allows them to be grandfathered in, but a local snake farmer says the rules could hurt his chances of staying open.

Channel 9’s Ken Lemon spoke with Jesse Putnam on Tuesday before Putnam meets with animal control. He’s hoping for one last shot to save his livelihood.

The commissioners’ vote last week has put Putnam’s Viper Farm in jeopardy.

“It chokes my business out completely,” Putnam said.

He started the farm in Lincoln County five years ago, and he keeps the snakes in secure pens. He says they’re not a danger to the public.

“I have never suffered a bite, they are not pets,” Putnam said.

He told Lemon they’re sold to zoos or labs, where their venom is used for medical research.

Putnam says he’s trying to get his snaked grandfathered in, but he needs them to mate to keep his business going. He has customers right now waiting for snakes that haven’t been born yet.

“There has been no issues with these animals, so why is it so dangerous now?” Putnam said.

It’s also a point raised by Lincoln County Commissioner Alex Patton during the board meeting last week. The county decided to allow people to pay now to keep some exotic animals.

“It makes it look like we are saying they are dangerous, but if you pay $250, we will overlook the fact that they’re dangerous,” Patton said. “To me, that’s a bad look for the county.”

Putnam says on Wednesday he hopes to convince animal services to allow him to keep operating his business without the new restrictions for the next 30 months. He said that will give him time to move the operation somewhere else. But while he hopes they understand, he isn’t sure they will.

“I am anxious and angry,” Putnam told Lemon.

Putnam and Patton raised the same points during the meeting, but for different reasons. Patton wants a total ban on exotic pets. Putnam said he hasn’t ruled out legal action to keep his farm open.

