Snake hitchhikes from Mooresville to Kannapolis, KFD says

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. — An unlikely stranger got a free ride from Mooresville to Kannapolis last week.

The Kannapolis Fire and Police Departments posted these images to their social media, warning drivers to be careful when giving rides to strangers - “especially the slithery kind.”

A KPD officer was able to get the snake out from the car, but says it wasn’t ready to end the trip just yet.

Experts say the snake was likely an escaped pet.

