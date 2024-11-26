Snakes in a lane: Troopers find dozens of reptiles after crash on I-95

NORTH CAROLINA — A crash between a truck and a recreational vehicle turned into a surprise discovery when troopers found dozens of reptiles inside.

It happened on Interstate 95 near the town of Kenley. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol says a truck rear-ended a car being towed by the RV.

When troopers got to the scene, they found five people, and no one was hurt.

They also found 28 snakes, two tortoises, five Bearded Dragons, two dogs, and a cat. All of them survived, too.

Troopers believe the driver of the truck fell asleep at the wheel just before the crash. It’s not clear if the driver is facing charges.

