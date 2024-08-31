Wildlife officials encourage residents to stop killing rattlesnakes

NORTH CAROLINA — The North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission is asking residents to stop killing rattlesnakes in their areas.

Wildlife officials said it’s not only dangerous to attempt to kill a rattlesnake, but it is also in some cases illegal.

In North Carolina, 10 out of our 38 native snakes are listed species. That includes three rattlesnakes: the Carolina Pygmy Rattlesnake, the Eastern Diamondback Rattlesnake, and the Timber Rattlesnake.

These snakes are protected by the state. So they cannot be harmed, harassed, or relocated without an Endangered Species permit obtained from the Wildlife Commission.

Residents are encouraged to keep a safe distance from any rattlesnake they come across as it goes on its merry way.

Snakes: What you need to know Of 3,000 species of snakes, only 300 are venomous, and only half of those are capable of inflicting a lethal bite. (NCD)













