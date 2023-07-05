Snap benefits offering discounted access to attractions in South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina families getting snap benefits can now get free or discounted access to some attractions across the state.

The State Social Services Department has introduced a new program called EBT Perks, according to the Chalrotstion Post and Courier.

The attractions include the Riverbanks Zoo and Garden in Columbia, as well as the South Carolina Aquarium in Charleston.

In total, there will be nine attractions on the list and DSS officials hope to add more.

