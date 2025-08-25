Local

SNAP cuts could affect how many students qualify for free lunch

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Second-grade students select their meals during lunch break in the cafeteria at an elementary school in Scottsdale, Ariz., Dec. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Mariani, File)
CHARLOTTE — Federal cuts to food assistance could impact free student lunches starting next year.

The North Carolina Alliance for Health told our partners at The Charlotte Observer that up to 850,000 children may no longer qualify for free or reduced meals.

Many families who previously qualified will need to fill out new forms starting next year.

If Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools have 25% or more students on SNAP benefits, all students get free lunch.

