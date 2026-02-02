Snow and ice disrupt CATS services, normal operations expected Tuesday

CHARLOTTE — Some CATS buses and light rail trains are running Monday night after getting a delayed start.

The Gold Line is still shut down.

Channel 9’s Hunter Sáenz spoke with people who rely on CATS services to get around.

CATS told Channel 9 all services will go back to normal Tuesday, except for the Gold Line.

This comes after a Monday of partial service that was slow-going for some riders.

We met Jerry Adams as he kept a lookout for the bus along Beatties Ford Road.

“I rely on it every day just to get to work,” he said. “I work at Spectrum.”

On Monday Adams had been waiting for 30 minutes when we ran into him.

“I was supposed to be there at 12:30, so you see what time it is, 12:20,” said Adams.

CATS restarted bus services at noon Monday. They completely shut down all transit Sunday after nearly a foot of snow fell across the area over the weekend.

“Shutting down transit is not a decision we take lightly,” said Brett Baldeck, a CATS spokesperson.

He says the partial green light for some services comes down to safety.

“Not just the roads, but every station on the Gold Line and the Blue Line had to be cleared, has to be salted,” Baldeck said. “All of the stairs at our park and rides, all of our park and rides had to be plowed, so there’s a lot that had to go into it.”

Buses and the Blue Line will run until midnight. CATS Micro will run until 6 p.m.

For drivers, the roads also remain a problem in some spots.

Interstates are relatively clear, but secondary and neighborhood streets still have snow and ice.

Back on Route 7, Adams’ bus finally arrived as he hopes CATS can expand service Tuesday.

“Charlotte wants to be big time,” he said. “Now we gotta do big time things.”

The Gold Line was closed Sunday and Monday because the switchers actually froze in the overnight hours, so the Gold Line was not able to switch between tracks to turn around.

It will remain closed Tuesday morning as snow and ice are still covering parts of the tracks.

