CATS suspends service for Sunday

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System has suspended service for Sunday due to the winter storm that swept the area over the weekend, a release said.

BREAKING- No CATS service today. CATS is making the call to not run the buses or light rail today and will focus on clearing station platforms and bus stops. More details to be released about a potential delay of service for tomorrow (Feb 2) — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) February 1, 2026

CATS says their team will work around the clock to resume services on Monday. It is unclear what time service could resume.

