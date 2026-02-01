Local

CATS suspends service for Sunday

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte Area Transit System has suspended service for Sunday due to the winter storm that swept the area over the weekend, a release said.

CATS says their team will work around the clock to resume services on Monday. It is unclear what time service could resume.

