Soccer fans fill Charlotte for Copa America semifinal in Bank of America Stadium

CHARLOTTE — Uptown Charlotte is partying Wednesday as thousands of soccer fans flock to the Copa America semifinal at Bank of America Stadium.

Wednesday’s match between Colombia and Uruguay starts at 8 p.m.

Uruguay knocked the United States out of the tournament with a 1-0 victory on July 1.

If you didn’t shell out a few hundred to see the game at the stadium, there are plenty of watch parties happening around Charlotte to take part in the action. That includes a celebration at Lowe’s on S. Tryon Street, and inside bars dotted around Uptown.

The losing team from Wednesday’s matchup will face Canada in the runoff for third place in Charlotte on Saturday.

The winning team will head to the Copa America final in Miami on Sunday to take on Lionel Messi and defending champion Argentina. Camp North End is hosting a watch party on Sunday to view the final match along with live music.

Match brings international audience to Uptown

This is the first time the tournament has come to Charlotte, and it’s the second consecutive year one of FIFA’s regional international competitions has happened in Bank of America Stadium.

Wednesday’s game is expected to draw the largest crowd for a soccer match this year at the stadium with 70,000 fans representing all 50 states and around 60 countries with two-thirds of the attendees having traveled more than 100 miles to be here.

