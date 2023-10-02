Charlotte nursing home resident dies due to COVID-19, 16 others test positive, letter says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Channel 9′s Joe Bruno received a letter that was sent to Social at Cotswold nursing home residents and their families.
The letter said one resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died and 14 other residents and two caregivers have tested positive for the virus.
Currently, more than 30 nursing homes and 10 rest homes in North Carolina have at least two cases of COVID-19, which is considered an outbreak.
Other counties in our area, such as Union, Rowan and Cabarrus, have all informed the public about specific local outbreaks.
