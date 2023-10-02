Charlotte nursing home resident dies due to COVID-19, 16 others test positive, letter says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Channel 9′s Joe Bruno received a letter that was sent to Social at Cotswold nursing home residents and their families.

The letter said one resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died and 14 other residents and two caregivers have tested positive for the virus.

New- In a letter to residents and families, the Social at Cotswold says 1 resident who tested positive for COVID-19 has died. 14 other residents and 2 caregivers have tested positive @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/sP9wKxmJnX — Joe Bruno (@JoeBrunoWSOC9) April 17, 2020

Currently, more than 30 nursing homes and 10 rest homes in North Carolina have at least two cases of COVID-19, which is considered an outbreak.

Other counties in our area, such as Union, Rowan and Cabarrus, have all informed the public about specific local outbreaks.

