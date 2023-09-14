9 Investigates: Social Security overpays billions then asks for money back

CHARLOTTE — A Channel 9 investigation found the Social Security Administration is trying to get back billions of dollars it says it should never have paid.

Matt and Kristen Cooper have spent the past five years trying to rebuild their lives for their two young children.

In 2018, Matt Cooper was shot between the eyes while on duty as a Covington, Georgia police officer.

“It’s hard to heal and get better when you have to keep revisiting this. The worst day of your life,” Matt Cooper said.

Kristin Cooper agrees.

“It just feels like we’ve been failed,” she said.

Social Security payments for Matt and the kids, along with workers’ compensation, are now a big part of the monthly budget.

Recently the family was told they’re on the hook for $30,000 in overpayments.

