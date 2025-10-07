Solar tax credit ends Dec. 31: Beware of installation guarantees

CHARLOTTE — Thinking of going solar? Watch out for companies promising you will still get the federal solar tax credit.

You may. You may not.

Action 9 attorney Jason Stoogenke says here’s what you need to know:

The “One Big Beautiful Bill” ends the tax break for homeowners Dec. 31. Your system needs to be, what’s called, a “placed in service” by then to get the credit, which means your system must be either installed or your power company has issued the final permit.

That can take time.

So, Stoogenke says beware of installers who guarantee you’ll get the credit, especially as we get closer to the end of the year.

Just signing a contract for panels isn’t good enough.

