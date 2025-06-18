Some Aldi, Amazon gummy vitamins recalled

CHARLOTTE — Three different kinds of B-12 vitamins are under recall for a packaging problem that could affect people with allergies, according to a release from the Food and Drug Administration.

The gummies were sold under the brand names: The Welby Brand, Berkely Jensen, and Vitaglobe.

The FDA said they could contain undeclared peanuts.

The vitamins were sold at Aldi stores and on Amazon.

The recall was issued on June 12.

No illnesses or allergic reactions have been reported to date, according to the FDA.

The recalled vitamins include:

Aldi Welby® : Clear bottle with white cap, using green, red, and white labeling.

: Clear bottle with white cap, using green, red, and white labeling. UPC Code : 4099100290868

: 4099100290868

Lot # : 248046601

: 248046601

Expiration Date : 10/2026

: 10/2026 Berkley Jensen® : Clear bottle with white cap, using red and pink labeling.

: Clear bottle with white cap, using red and pink labeling. UPC Code : 888670132487

: 888670132487

Lot # : 248046601

: 248046601

Expiration Date : 10/2026

: 10/2026 VitaGlobe : Clear bottle with white cap, using white and red labeling.

: Clear bottle with white cap, using white and red labeling. UPC Code : 850005214670

: 850005214670

Lot # : 248046601

: 248046601

Expiration Date: 10/2026

VIDEO: New high-tech recycling center opens, aims to cut landfill waste

New high-tech recycling center opens, aims to cut landfill waste

©2025 Cox Media Group