Some vets get settlement payments over Camp Lejeune toxic water exposure

CAMP LEJEUNE, N.C. — Some veterans affected by contaminated water at Camp Lejeune are now getting settlement payments.

A Department of Justice attorney said in court last month that three people accepted settlements for a total of $850,000.

According to Reuters, court documents show two have been paid. It also reports the government made 23 offers to people who filed claims.

Both the U.S. Navy and DOJ say more than 117,000 claims and more than 1,300 lawsuits are pending.

Last year, the PACT Act was passed after it was discovered that the drinking water at Camp Lejeune was contaminated with a number of highly toxic cancer-causing chemicals.

Since then, veterans across the country said they have filed thousands of claims but have seen very little progress being made. North Carolina Senators Ted Budd and Thom Tillis have called on the Navy to explain why it’s taking so long to process the claims.

