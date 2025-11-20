Daily Update: Border Patrol in Charlotte, Nov. 20

CHARLOTTE — U.S. Customs and Border Protection now says agents have arrested at least 250 people as of Tuesday night as part of Operation Charlotte’s Web.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools reported 26,000 absent students on Tuesday. That’s about three times the typical number of absences.

A group of immigrant advocates gathered in southeast Charlotte to call for end to Border Patrol operations Wednesday. Other volunteers have been standing watch and using whistles to alert others as Border Patrol agents conduct operations around the city.

The Department of Homeland Security says attacks on border patrol agents are up 58% this year nationwide. In Charlotte, there have been at least three incidents involving vehicles and officers this week.

The operations aren’t limited to Charlotte. Federal immigration agents began conducting operations in Raleigh Tuesday, and agents were seen making arrests in the Foothills Wednesday.

Channel 9’s Gina Esposito spoke to a victim of a man wanted by CBP who says he wants the suspect arrested.

Many Hispanic businesses are temporarily closing, construction is pausing, and church pews aren’t as full as the normally would be.

Channel 9 saw agents making arrests in the Foothills for the first time.

The N.C. GOP released a statement Tuesday affirming their support for the immigration crackdown in the state and criticizing democrats.

Federal immigration agents arrived in Raleigh Tuesday, according to Raleigh Mayor Janet Cowell.

ABC News reports Border Patrol agents will be in Charlotte until Friday. Then, about 200 agents will move to New Orleans for another operation.

