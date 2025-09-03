Charlotte mother charged with murder after baby’s fentanyl overdose

CHARLOTTE — A woman in Charlotte is facing a murder charge after police say her 9-month-old daughter died from a fentanyl overdose this summer.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Departmnet, officers got a call on July 7 for an unresponsive infant at an apartment complex on Orchard Trace Lane. The girl was taken to the hospital, but she was pronounced deceased.

Channel 9 obtained an affidavit that says the baby’s mother, Hallie Ingram, told detectives that she gave the girl a bottle and put her in a pack and play around 9 a.m. and the girl was acting normal. Ingram said she took a nap for about an hour, and when she woke up, she found the girl unresponsive.

Detectives learned on Aug. 11 that the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office said the girl died from fentanyl toxicity.

Police didn’t say how they believe the girl ingested the fentanyl.

Hallie Ingram

On Monday, detectives got a warrant for Ingram in connection with the case, and she was arrested for murder and felony child abuse on Tuesday.

