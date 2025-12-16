South Carolina county at epicenter of growing measles outbreak with 135 cases

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health (DPH) is responding to an ongoing measles outbreak in the Upstate region, with 138 confirmed cases reported as of Dec. 16, 2025. Of these cases, 135 are centered around Spartanburg County, highlighting the area’s significant health concern.

The outbreak was confirmed on Oct. 2, 2025 and is defined as three or more linked cases of the same infectious disease. DPH officials note that some cases are related to travel or close contacts with confirmed cases, while others lack a known source, indicating that the measles virus is circulating within the community.

The measles virus is highly contagious, with individuals able to spread the disease four days before and after the appearance of a rash.

The virus can remain airborne for up to 2 hours after an infected person leaves the area, raising concerns for unvaccinated individuals in the community.

Vaccination remains the best defense against measles, with the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine recommended for protection.

Community members can access vaccinations through primary care provider offices, pharmacies and local DPH Health Departments.

Currently, there are no scheduled vaccination events in Spartanburg County. However, community partners and organizations are encouraged to request a visit from DPH’s Mobile Health Unit to organize vaccination events. Requests for these events will be prioritized.

DPH will be providing updates on the situation twice a week, every Tuesday and Friday, to keep the public informed of the outbreak’s status and vaccination opportunities.

Community members are urged to check DPH’s website for information on vaccination events and to seek vaccination if they are not already vaccinated.

