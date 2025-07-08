South Carolina deploys Task Force 1 to aid Texas flood recovery

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Governor Henry McMaster has authorized the deployment of South Carolina Task Force 1 to Texas to assist with response and recovery efforts following severe flooding.

The deployment includes a K-9 Search and Rescue Mission Ready Package, consisting of five personnel and two human remains detection K-9s.

This mission was requested by Texas Governor Greg Abbott and is coordinated through the Emergency Management Assistance Compact, a national mutual aid system.

“Team South Carolina stands ready to offer any support we can,” said Governor McMaster. “In some of our toughest moments, the people of Texas were there for us. Now, it’s our duty to return that support and stand by our friends in their time of need.”

The mission is made possible through a partnership with South Carolina Foothills Search & Rescue, a K-9 search and rescue organization based in Greenville, South Carolina.

All personnel and K-9s have undergone rigorous training and certification to meet national standards for disaster response.

Over the years, South Carolina has coordinated assistance for incidents in Kentucky, Florida, California, Alaska, and now Texas, demonstrating a longstanding commitment to national disaster response efforts.

VIDEO: Flash flooding in Foothills prompts swift water rescue teams to deploy

