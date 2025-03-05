South Carolina man to be executed by firing squad, first in 15 years

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Supreme Court has denied the final appeal of Brad Sigmon, paving the way for his execution by firing squad on Friday, according to the Associated Press.

Sigmon, who was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend’s parents in 2002, will be the first person executed by firing squad in the United States in 15 years.

“There is no justice here. Everything about this barbaric, state-sanctioned atrocity — from the choice to the method itself — is abjectly cruel,” said defense attorney Gerald “Bo” King in a statement.

Sigmon’s lawyers sought to delay his execution to obtain more information about the lethal injection drugs used by South Carolina, arguing that the lack of transparency forced Sigmon to choose the firing squad over lethal injection.

The state also offers execution by electric chair, but Sigmon declined, citing concerns about suffering from electrocution.

In recent executions using lethal injection, autopsies revealed fluid in the lungs of inmates, raising concerns about potential suffering during the process.

South Carolina’s shield law keeps details about the lethal injection drugs and execution procedures confidential, leaving questions about the protocol unanswered.

Sigmon plans to request clemency from Governor Henry McMaster, who will make a decision shortly before the execution.

The decision to proceed with Sigmon’s execution by firing squad highlights ongoing debates about execution methods and transparency in the state’s capital punishment system.

