Cabarrus County man wins $875,300 Cash 5 jackpot

Lee Jefferson, of Concord, took a chance on a $1 Cash 5 ticket and won a $875,300 jackpot, officials at the N.C. Education Lottery announced.

Jefferson bought the lucky ticket in the Labor Day drawing using Online Play.

His ticket matched all five numbers to win the jackpot. The odds of matching all five balls are 1 in 962,598.

He claimed his prize at lottery headquarters Friday and after taxes, took home $628,028.

