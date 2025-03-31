Local

South Carolina population expanding

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

SOUTH CAROLINA — The population in South Carolina is growing, according to reports from WPDE.

From 2019 to 2023, 161,000 people moved into the Palmetto State.

The bulk of those new residents migrated to the coast, with a combined 34,000 people moving to Horry and Charleston counties.

York County had the fifth-highest number of newcomers, with nearly 12,000.

Economic development officials believe people are moving to South Carolina for the weather, lifestyle, and employment opportunities.

