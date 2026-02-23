South Carolina pushes for Sunday liquor sales in new bill

SOUTH CAROLINA — There is a new push to let liquor stores be open on Sunday in South Carolina. This is a debate that’s been happening for years.

House Bill 4001 would let stores sell liquor between one and five o’clock on Sundays. Right now, it’s only legal at restaurants and bars, according to WPDE.

South Carolina’s House has approved a liquor liability reform that could help bars and restaurants get cheaper insurance.

Some bar owners told WPDE that the current million-dollar liability insurance requirement makes it hard to stay in business.

Under the new bill, it can be reduced as low as $250,000 if bars meet certain requirements, like closing before midnight. The bill is heading to the Senate.

