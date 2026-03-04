SC attorney general demands answers from Silfab Solar after chemical spill

FORT MILL, S.C. — South Carolina’s attorney general is demanding answers from Silfab Solar after a chemical spill at the Fort Mill solar plant sparked a state investigation. Now, state regulators are demanding the startup pause operations.

Despite the demand from state environmental officials, Channel 9’s South Carolina reporter Tina Terry saw several cars in the parking lot both overnight and Wednesday morning.

The Department of Environmental Services made that order after the chemical spill, involving 300 gallons of potassium hydroxide, Tuesday morning. In that letter, the SCDES expressed concerns about the spill and also said they believe Silfab Solar received chemicals at the site before becoming operational. They called for a pause in the startup until they can complete an investigation.

In response, Silfab said they do not agree with the pause.

“Based on the nature of this isolated incident, there is no cause or reason to halt our operations. We will continue to work with DES to ensure we maintain compliance with all applicable permits and regulations,” a spokesperson said.

It is unclear if that response means the company won’t comply with the SCDES letter. Channel 9 is waiting for clarification from Silfab.

