South Carolina sees surge in measles cases, total now at 19

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Public Health has confirmed three new cases of measles in Spartanburg County, bringing the total number of cases in the state this year to 19.

The new cases are part of an ongoing outbreak in the Upstate county, which now accounts for 15 of the state’s total cases. All three individuals were already quarantined at home as they were close contacts of known cases, effectively preventing further exposure, according to health officials.

In response to the outbreak, the South Carolina Department of Public Health has activated its Mobile Health Unit to offer measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccines to unvaccinated individuals at no cost.

DPH provides an online adult vaccine locator to help find the one nearest you.

Locations:

Friday, Oct. 17: 1-4 p.m. at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 445 S. Church St., Spartanburg, S.C. 29306

Monday, Oct. 20: 2-6 p.m. at Boiling Springs Library, 871 Double Bridge Rd., Boiling Springs, S.C. 29316

Wednesday, Oct. 22: 2-6 p.m. at Wellford Baptist Church, 235 Syphrit Rd., Wellford, S.C. 29385

Thursday, Oct. 23: 2-6 p.m. at Dr. T. K. Gregg Community Center, 650 Howard St., Spartanburg, S.C. 29303

DPH’s next scheduled update on case counts and disease-related activity will be on Tuesday.

The MMR vaccine is typically administered as a two-dose series, and those needing a second dose are encouraged to schedule an appointment with their healthcare provider.

©2025 Cox Media Group