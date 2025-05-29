South Carolina signs new ‘revenge porn’ law

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gov. Henry McMaster, of South Carolina, signed a new law that makes “revenge porn” a felony offense on Thursday.

The law aims to take action against criminals who share intimate images of others without their permission and modernizes state law by including the use of AI and computer-generated images, according to a release from the state.

“As technology advances, so too must our laws to keep pace with emerging threats and protect personal privacy,” McMaster said. “This legislation sends a clear message that those who harm others by sharing explicit images without their consent will be held fully accountable.”

A first offense carries a maximum fine of $5,000 and up to five years in prison. A second offense can carry a maximum fine of $10,000 and a prison sentence of one to ten years, according to the release.

The law also creates penalties for people who share these images, even if they don’t mean any harm.

Last week, Channel 9 reported on two other South Carolina laws making it a felony to create, distribute or possess AI-generated child sex abuse materials.

One closes loopholes in the prosecution process, allowing cases to move through the justice system more quickly. The other allows investigators to go after predators without the federal government stepping in.

©2025 Cox Media Group