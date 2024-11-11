South Carolina Women’s Basketball continues domination at Ally Tipoff

CHARLOTTE — The South Carolina Gamecocks may have won the first game against NC State handily during the Ally Tipoff, but both teams’ coaches said the entire event was a win for women’s sports.

The South Carolina Women’s Basketball team continued their domination over the weekend at the Ally Tipoff in Charlotte. The Gamecocks picked apart the Wolfpack and won 71-57.

Players and coaches alike said they had a good time playing in the Queen City.

“It’s really fun and I’m excited to see where women’s basketball is heading, not even women’s basketball, but women’s sports in general,” said Gamcocks Guard Te-Hina Paopao.

