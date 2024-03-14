Iowa, UofSC among Ally Tipoff teams headed to Charlotte in November

CHARLOTTE — The Iowa Hawkeyes and Virginia Tech Hokies are returning to Charlotte for a rematch later this year.
On Thursday, the Charlotte Sports Foundation and Ally Financial unveiled the lineup for the 2024 Ally Tipoff.
This year will be a double-header.
There will also be a battle of the Carolinas, with the South Carolina and North Carolina State women’s teams also facing off.
The games will be Nov. 10 at the Spectrum Center.
