Iowa, UofSC among Ally Tipoff teams headed to Charlotte in November

CHARLOTTE — The Iowa Hawkeyes and Virginia Tech Hokies are returning to Charlotte for a rematch later this year.

On Thursday, the Charlotte Sports Foundation and Ally Financial unveiled the lineup for the 2024 Ally Tipoff.

This year will be a double-header.

There will also be a battle of the Carolinas, with the South Carolina and North Carolina State women’s teams also facing off.

The games will be Nov. 10 at the Spectrum Center.

