South Carolinians cast their votes for the 2024 Democratic primary

FORT MILL, S.C. — All eyes are on South Carolina as the first Democratic presidential primary in the nation was underway Saturday.

Polls opened at 7 a.m. and are set to close at 7 p.m.

Channel 9 reporter Tina Terry visited a polling site in Fort Mill and said the turnout was very low.

But that is typical when a presidential incumbent is on the ballot because incumbents are often favored to win.

Faithful voters like Democrat Bryon Cherry said that while he considers himself a moderate, he did cast his vote for President Joe Biden.

Second gentleman Doug Emhoff in York County said his goal was to fire up voters, particularly black voters, who historically make up a large percentage of Democratic voters in the state.

Experts told Channel 9 that Saturday’s election will be a good test of support and enthusiasm amongst African-American voters.

Cherry said he believes Biden won’t have a problem with enthusiasm come November.

“I think his base is somewhat enthusiastic. I believe they know it’s going to be President Joe Biden versus former President Donald Trump in November. So this feels kind of like an obligation to vote for our guy,” Cherry explained.

Friday night, former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley was in Indian Land.

According to political experts, she wants to win over independent voters, hoping they’ll pass up Saturday’s election and vote for her during the Republican Primary at the end of the month.

