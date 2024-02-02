Second gentleman speaks in Rock Hill on eve of Democratic primary

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Second gentleman Doug Emhoff spoke in Rock Hill Friday on the eve of the first Democratic primary in the nation.

Channel 9′s Tina Terry was in the room as he energized local Democratic voters. His visit shows in part the importance of Saturday’s primary.

South Carolina is a red state and York County is a red county, but the state is rich in Black voters. Historically, they make up a significant percentage of Democratic voters in the nation.

Experts say Saturday’s primary will be a good gauge of Black support for President Joe Biden. Last month, Rep. Jim Clyburn of South Carolina said he had some concerns about Biden’s standing with Black voters.

On Friday, Emhoff touted Biden’s accomplishments, like student loan debt relief, lowering prescription costs, and help for small businesses. He also encouraged a strong turnout for President Biden on Saturday.

“Make sure you go out and vote,” he said. “Let’s show the world we need Joe Biden and Kamala Harris to continue for another four years.”

Emhoff is also making a last-minute appearance in Charlotte to talk to Mecklenburg County voters.

Former Gov. Nikki Haley will also make a campaign stop in York County on Friday, no doubt trying to win over independent voters.

