South Charlotte fire hydrant crash leads to water outage, closure

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte Water says a car hit a fire hydrant early Friday morning, causing a water pipe to break in south Charlotte.

It happened just before 3 a.m. on Johnston Road south of Pineville-Matthews Road.

Channel 9 is asking if anyone was hurt in the crash.

Charlotte Water crews are working to repair that water main break. Officials say nearby customers could be without water for an estimated two to four hours.

Some of the repairs will have to be made with road closures.

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This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

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