South End bar and restaurant to close

CHARLOTTE — This South End neighborhood bar and restaurant is in its final days. The Fairwood 226 plans to host a farewell party during its last day of business on March 30, it posted on social media.

The Fairwood opened during the height of the pandemic in July 2020 and has become a home for the Buffalo Bills Mafia on NFL game days.

“The Fairwood has provided us and our guests with loads of laughter and memories that will never be forgotten,” its post says. “We would love to build on those memories and want to extend our greatest appreciation to our customers for four amazing years in business.”

Keep reading on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s burger restaurant coming to Charlotte

Celebrity chef Bobby Flay’s burger restaurant coming to Charlotte





©2024 Cox Media Group