South End brewery struggling to stay afloat

CHARLOTTE — Weathered Souls is looking for a Hail Mary to keep its Charlotte brewery afloat.

The Black-owned brewery has closed its kitchen and cut Sunday hours as it attempts to ride out ongoing financial challenges, says Mike Holt, co-owner.

Holt’s hopeful that serious, ongoing talks will lock in a new partner and keep the South End location open — a best-case scenario for Weathered Souls.

“It’s kind of pins and needles right now,” Holt says. “We’re looking for survival.”

The main goal is to keep the brand operating in Charlotte, recapitalize and get through this, he adds.

Weathered Souls entered Charlotte’s craft-brewing scene in November 2022. It operates a 10,000-square-foot location at 255 Clanton Road.

