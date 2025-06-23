South End men’s store broken into, robbed, police say

CHARLOTTE — A popular South End men’s store was broken into early Sunday morning, according to police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said someone broke into OMJ Clothing and stole several clothing items.

The break-in occurred between 5 and 6 a.m. at the store located off Camden Avenue.

The suspect managed to steal spring jackets and black CLT-felt letter sweatshirts, but no client garments were taken, OMJ Clothing shared on social media.

“At the end of the day, it’s just broken glass and things that can be replaced,” OMJ Clothing stated on Instagram. “You don’t get to the good without going through adversity. That’s part of the ride.”

No arrests have been made yet.

No additional details have been made available.

This is a developing story. Check back with wsoctv.com for updates.

