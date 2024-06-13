South End restaurant a homecoming for owner of The Matador

CHARLOTTE — Restaurateur Zak Melang is coming home with The Matador. The restaurateur — a native of Winston-Salem — has softly opened his 4,300-square-foot restaurant in South End.

He spent roughly $1.6 million to transform the former two-story, 1950s-era former fire station at 1215 South Blvd., near South Caldwell Street.

A grand opening will be held on June 14.

“It’s been a long road to get here,” says Melang. “I think this is a good start for us in Charlotte, to be in the South End.”

The Matador offers its take on Mexican cuisine, putting a spin on the classics and thinking outside the box.

