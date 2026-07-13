South End site flagged for hotel sees activity ramp up

CHARLOTTE — Hospitality developer White Lodging appears to be readying its South End development site for construction.

A construction crew with Charlotte general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie, along with fencing, signage and equipment, are now on site at 1320 S. Tryon St., where Merrillville, Indiana-based White Lodging is planning its latest hotel project locally. The luxury hotel will be located at South Tryon and Bland streets and is expected to include a ground-floor restaurant and an underground parking structure, according to site plans.

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