Local

South End site flagged for hotel sees activity ramp up

By Charlotte Business Journal
Indiana hospitality developer White Lodging appears to be readying its property at 1320 S. Tryon St. for construction. Fencing, equipment and construction crews are now on site, where a hotel tower will be built. (White Lodging/city of Charlotte)
By Charlotte Business Journal

CHARLOTTE — Hospitality developer White Lodging appears to be readying its South End development site for construction.

ALSO READ: White Lodging readies luxury hotel project in South End with construction crew now on site

A construction crew with Charlotte general contractor Brasfield & Gorrie, along with fencing, signage and equipment, are now on site at 1320 S. Tryon St., where Merrillville, Indiana-based White Lodging is planning its latest hotel project locally. The luxury hotel will be located at South Tryon and Bland streets and is expected to include a ground-floor restaurant and an underground parking structure, according to site plans.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

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