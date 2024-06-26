Uptown restaurant, bar to close due to spike in rent

CHARLOTTE — Dandelion Market is leaving Uptown after almost 15 years, citing a potential 60% increase in rent.

Its last day of operation will be July 21.

That decision comes after negotiations for the restaurant and bar’s two-floor, 6,900-square-foot space have failed, says co-owner Tommy Timmins.

“It’s a simple math equation,” he says. “We looked at real numbers and inflation and the current market and said anything more than we’re currently at is just not doable.”

Timmons and his business partners plan to resurrect the concept in another location.

Read the full story on CBJ’s website here.

VIDEO: Honeysuckle Gelato to open at The Bowl at Ballantyne

Another new shop set to open at Ballantyne

©2024 Cox Media Group