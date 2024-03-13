South End’s Tyber Creek Pub changes plans

CHARLOTTE — Expect a new look for Tyber Creek as it relocates to Mint Street later this year.

The popular neighborhood pub will mark the last day at its longtime South End home on March 18, making way for an upcoming development by Southern Land Co.

Tyber Creek had lined up space in that development for its future home — but owners Tommy Timmins, Maynard Goble and Kevin Devin are shaking up those plans.

“The landscape has changed a lot since we started talking about this deal,” Goble says. “Our staff grew and that’s the biggest motivating factor.”

Instead of waiting 24 to 36 months for Southern Land’s project to be complete, their Publican Properties has snapped up a 0.59-acre parcel at 1501 S. Mint St. in South End’s Gold District.

