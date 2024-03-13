St. Patrick’s Day parties, parades and festivals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Ready to feel Irish for a day? You’re in luck.

Here’s a list of St. Patrick’s Day festivals, parades, and celebrations happening this weekend.

March 15-17 – Shamrock & Roll Fest at Old Armor Beer Company

Enjoy live music, food trucks, rock climbing, ax throwing, and other entertainment at the 5th annual Shamrock & Roll Fest at Old Armor Beer Company in Kannapolis. Festivities start at 6 p.m. Link

March 16 – Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival in Uptown

See bagpipers, Irish dancers, and floats and more at the annual Charlotte St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival in Uptown. The parade steps off at 11 a.m. at Tryon and 9th. The festival will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on South Tryon. Link

March 16 – Green River Revival at Whitewater Center

Watch as the Whitewater Center’s resident leprechaun transforms the river green or start the day with the Color Me Green 5K Trail Run. There will also be yoga and live music. Opens at 9 a.m. Admission is free. Parking costs $12. Link

March 16 – LoSo Shamrock the Block Party

Head to LoSo for a day filled with beer, drinks, food, live music, games, and other entertainment. On Dewitt Lane from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. Link

March 16 – Luck of the Village at Birkdale Village

Enjoy Irish music and dance performances and other festivities from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on The Plaza at Birkdale Village. Link

March 16 – Rich & Bennett’s St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl in Uptown

Paint the town green with thousands during Rich & Bennett’s 22nd annual St. Patrick’s Day Pub Crawl. Tickets include an event T-shirt and koozie, raffle entry, and pub crawl discount card. Check-in/kickoff party is from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. in the pub crawl party lot at First Ward Park. $25. Link

March 16 – Shamrocks & Shenanigans Festival and Bar Crawl in Mooresville

The festival will feature Irish dancers, pipe bands, food trucks, and other entertainmen on Main and Broad Streets between Center Avenue and Moore Avenue from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets are required for the bar crawl portion of the event at $30 per person. Link

March 16 – Shamrock Shindig at VBGB

This family-friendly event at VBGB Beer Hall & Garden will feature games and food specials. Festivities start at 2 p.m. Link

March 16 – Spring Fling Festival and St. Patrick’s Parade at Baxter Village/Fort Mill

Enjoy games, inflatables and other entertainment at the festival from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Baxter Town Center, and see bagpipers, Irish dancers, and floats at the 17th annual St. Patrick’s Parade on Market Street. The parade starts at 5 p.m. Link

March 16 – St. Paddy’s Day Crawls in South End, NoDa and Plaza Midwood

Tickets include admission to more than 30 bars and breweries, swag and giveaways, and entry into the scavenger hunt game. Check-in begins at 5 p.m. Tickets start at $15. For adults ages 21 and older. Link

March 16-17 – St. Paddy’s Day Weekend Block Party at Lake Norman’s Social District

Thigs Cocktail Bar and Old Town Public House in Cornelius will host this party. There will be outdoor games, a vendor village, live music, food trucks, and other festivities from 3 p.m. to 12 a.m. Saturday and 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday. Link

VIDEO: The history of St. Patrick’s Day

The History Of St. Patrick's Day





Cox Media Group