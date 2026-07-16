South Point Access Park beach closed due to elevated E. coli levels

BELMONT, N.C. — The beach at South Point Access Park has been closed until further notice after routine water testing detected elevated levels of E. coli.

Gaston County Parks, Recreation, & Tourism said the swimming area was closed immediately after the latest test results were received Thursday.

Officials noted that E. coli occurs naturally in North Carolina lakes and rivers, but high levels can increase the risk of disease-causing bacteria and viruses being present in the water.

Pace Labs, which conducts weekly water sampling for South Point Access Park, collected a new sample Thursday. Updated test results are expected Friday.

County officials said all other amenities at South Point Access Park remain open while the beach area is closed.

The beach will remain closed until further notice, and Gaston County Parks, Recreation, & Tourism said it hopes to reopen the swimming area as soon as water conditions are deemed safe.

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