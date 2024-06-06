Southern Baptists could ban churches with women pastors

The Southern Baptist Convention will vote next week on whether to ban churches that have women pastors.

The proposed ban could affect hundreds of congregations across the country.

Critics say the amendment would lead to people leaving the Southern Baptist fellowship.

The convention’s top administrative body opposes the amendment saying investigating churches for compliance would take up most of its time.

