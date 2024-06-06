Local

Southern Baptists could ban churches with women pastors

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

Southern Baptists Women Pastors FILE - In this Wednesday, June 16, 2021, file photo, people attend the morning session of the Southern Baptist Convention annual meeting in Nashville, Tenn. Southern Baptists gathering at their next annual meeting June 11-12, 2024, in Indianapolis will vote on whether to enact a constitutional ban on churches with women pastors. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey, File) (Mark Humphrey/AP)

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

The Southern Baptist Convention will vote next week on whether to ban churches that have women pastors.

The proposed ban could affect hundreds of congregations across the country.

Elevation Church withdraws from Southern Baptist Convention

Critics say the amendment would lead to people leaving the Southern Baptist fellowship.

The convention’s top administrative body opposes the amendment saying investigating churches for compliance would take up most of its time.

VIDEO: Southern Baptists kick out churches with female pastors, including Saddleback megachurch

Southern Baptists kick out churches with female pastors, including Saddleback megachurch

©2024 Cox Media Group

0
Comments on this article
0

Most Read