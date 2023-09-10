Southern brunch chain Biscuit Belly to open restaurants in Charlotte, Fort Mill

CHARLOTTE — A growing restaurant chain that dishes up brunch with a Southern flair expects to open its first of several locations in the Charlotte market next year.

Kentucky-based Biscuit Belly bills itself as a “craft casual” spot with a menu centered around its scratch-made biscuits — a recipe perfected by acclaimed chef Tavis Rockwell, according to the restaurant’s website.

Aside from its gourmet biscuit sandwiches and gravy-smothered biscuits, offerings include pancakes, parfaits, a classic breakfast plate with eggs, meat and potatoes, and “brekkie bowls” — home fries or cheese grits topped with vegetables, goat cheese and a poblano-tomato sauce. And, in a nod to its home state’s spirit-making heritage, some flavors are complemented with bourbon-infused maple syrup or cream cheese.

The company has signed a franchisee to open six restaurants in the local marked, with the first two at 1949 E. Seventh St. in Charlotte’s Elizabeth neighborhood and 2147 W. Highway 160 in Fort Mill.

