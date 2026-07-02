SouthPark landmark’s remake on track for fall start after brief delay

CHARLOTTE — Renovations and additions to Symphony Park will begin several months later than expected and with a higher price tag, according to the nonprofit overseeing the project. Despite the unanticipated delay and additional cost, SouthPark Community Partners is bullish on next steps.

Adam Rhew, president and CEO of SouthPark Community Partners, shared new renderings of the 7.5-acre park’s upcoming makeover with CBJ while providing an update on the project.

The park, owned by Simon Property Group Inc., sits next to SouthPark mall. It’s expected to close in September, with construction beginning in the fall. Previous plans called for construction to begin right after the July Fourth holiday.

“The timeline has shifted slightly — we’re going to start a couple of months later than we had hoped — and the project is out to bid now,” Rhew said. “So, we’ll have a better idea of costs in a month. I think it’s reasonable to assume, based on macroeconomic conditions, that the price will be higher than it was a year ago. And we’re prepared for that.”

Read the full story and see more renderings on CBJ’s website here.

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