Plans unveiled for upgraded Symphony Park

CHARLOTTE — Major changes could be coming to Symphony Park in SouthPark. Charlotte City Council got its first look at the proposed project during a committee meeting Monday.

SouthPark Community Partners is proposing a $21 million project that will revamp the 7.5-acre park. Plans call for adding two restaurants and retail space, plus redesigned entry points.

“Symphony Park will become an extraordinary community destination home to frequent, high-quality programming that invites deeper connections among others,” Adam Rhew, President and CEO of SouthPark Community Partners, said. “The framework we announced today is the product of hard work by a big team over many years. We are grateful for the opportunity to work with Simon Property Group, the City of Charlotte, the business community, and others to deliver a signature public space for all.”

Of the $21 million project, $8 million would come from the city of Charlotte via unallocated bond funding. Plans call for construction to start in summer 2026, with it wrapping up by summer 2027.

Rhew told the Charlotte City Council that Simon Property Group will retain ownership, but there will be an updated easement to ensure the land remains open space.

Councilman Tariq Bokhari praised the proposal. He said he has been working on it with SouthPark leaders since he was elected into office more than 7 years ago.

“We sit on the verge of what I think is a transformational moment for the heartbeat of the entire district,” Councilman Tariq Bokhari said.

In addition to the new restaurant buildings, the renewed Symphony Park will include:

Enhancements to the beloved bandshell, including light or projection art

A SouthPark Loop trail segment along the park’s Carnegie Boulevard perimeter

Two bridges to connect the Loop directly to the park

Permanent public restrooms

Micro-retail space to support emerging entrepreneurs

Flat and terraced lawn areas for small and large events

Interactive areas for children

Public art

