SouthPark restaurant tees up major revamp

CHARLOTTE — It’s time for a $750,000 refresh at The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar’s flagship location in SouthPark.

The 6,000-square-foot restaurant expects to close its doors for a few weeks in September to make way for the renovations. The goal is to reopen by October, co-owner Alan Springate says.

“It just seems like the right time. There’s a lot going on in Charlotte right now,” he says. “It’s just time to come back and give it a fresh look and remind everyone we’re there.”

Springate and Marcus Hall opened the first Cowfish location in 2010. The concept is known for its fusion of sushi, custom burgers and specialties such as Burgushi — sushi rolls made using burger components.

Springate says large-scale renovations haven’t occurred at that restaurant during its 14-year run; Covid pushed that timetable back a bit.

“I think all restaurants ultimately have to refresh. Every look has a shelf life,” Springate says. “If anything, I think we’re a little overdue on that.”

