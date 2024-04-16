Local

Southwest Charlotte home catches fire

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Image 1 of 7

Nichols Hall Drive house fire Crews put out a fire at a southwest Charlotte home on Tuesday morning. Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew above the home on Nichols Hall Drive around 11:30 a.m.

By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Crews put out a fire at a southwest Charlotte home on Tuesday morning.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew above the home on Nichols Hall Drive around 11:30 a.m. We could see water shooting from a hole in the top of the roof, which firefighters had cut to help get the smoke out.

ALSO READ: Home kitchen catches fire, displaces resident and pet in southwest Charlotte

It took 30 firefighters 25 minutes to control it.

The cause is still under investigation.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Firefighters investigating cause of 3-alarm fire at business in southwest Charlotte)

Firefighters investigating cause of 3-alarm fire at business in southwest Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group

Most Read