Southwest Charlotte home catches fire

CHARLOTTE — Crews put out a fire at a southwest Charlotte home on Tuesday morning.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom flew above the home on Nichols Hall Drive around 11:30 a.m. We could see water shooting from a hole in the top of the roof, which firefighters had cut to help get the smoke out.

It took 30 firefighters 25 minutes to control it.

The cause is still under investigation.

No further information was released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Firefighters investigating cause of 3-alarm fire at business in southwest Charlotte)

Firefighters investigating cause of 3-alarm fire at business in southwest Charlotte

©2024 Cox Media Group