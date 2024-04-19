Southwest Regional Library officially open in Union County

WAXHAW, N.C. — The Southwest Regional Library will officially open to the public Friday morning in Union County.

The library, located on Cuthbertson Road in Waxhaw, will offer expanded collections, programs, and meeting spaces.

“We are thrilled to finally be opening the new Southwest Regional Library,” said Union County Library Director Nina Chaffin. “Our ability to provide our patrons with expanded access to materials, programs, and technology is the direct result of all the hard work and dedication of our community supporters and elected officials.”

The Southwest Regional Library will include a children’s storytime area, reading nooks, a STEAM lab, study rooms, an outdoor patio, technology spaces, and more. It cost $14.7 million to construct.

Additionally, the Union County Library Foundation, a nonprofit fundraising support group for Union County Libraries, played a pivotal role, raising an additional $822,000 for books, amenities, technology, and programming spaces.

“With heartfelt gratitude, the Union County Library Foundation extends our thanks to the many individual donors, partners, and sponsors who helped transform the dream of the Southwest Regional Library into a reality,” said Chair of the Union County Library Foundation Angela Bennett. “Southwest Regional stands as a testament to the transformative power of collective vision. The joy of exploring, creating, and learning will now flourish within this space thanks to the steadfast support of our incredible community.”

