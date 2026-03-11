Spectrum Center hosts ACC men’s basketball tournament

CHARLOTTE — The second round of the men’s ACC basketball tournament is underway at the Spectrum Center in Uptown.

With the Hornets in the middle of a West Coast trip, the Spectrum Center is still buzzing with action.

North Carolina State survived an upset bid in the early window on Wednesday by beating Pittsburgh by a score of 98-88.

It’s the second year in a row that the Queen City has hosted the tournament. IN 2025, 80,000 fans attended and generated nearly $34 million in economic impact.

It’s also a homecoming for players like NC State sophomore guard Paul McNeil Jr., who is from Rockingham.

“Actually, my first time here it was big time for me, you know, I feel like it’s just like Lenovo.. big arena, and we had our fans here too, so it just felt like it was home,” McNeil said.

This week also gives the chance for college hoops fans to check out the renovations at Spectrum Center for the first time.

“So many more food venues, upscale food venues, it feels more like a relaxed concierge experience as opposed to a basic coliseum experience,” Duke fan Catherine Betor said.

Charlotte will host the tournament again in 2028 after a one-year stop in Greensboro next year.

The tournament will run through Saturday with the championship game set for 8:30 p.m.

